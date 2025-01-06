A.R. Rahman and KM Music Conservatory announce Bharat Maestro Awards

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman on Monday announced that he and KM Music Conservatory are teaming up for the Bharat Maestro Awards, which aim to honour Indian classical music legends and future music icons.

According to a press release, the awards will recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent, ensuring that the profound traditions of this art form continue to thrive for future generations.

"The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate.

"The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it's about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound," Rahman said in a statement.

The multiple award-winning composer made the announcement on his 58th birthday.

KM Music Conservatory, founded by Rahman, is a renowned institution that offers programmes in Western and Indian classical musical traditions, as well as music technology.

"The conservatory has always sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while staying grounded in the cultural fabric of India.

"With this annual award being instituted, I want to support in building an ecosystem that will also fuel the immersive experiences in the arena of music," Rahman added.

Music veterans Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri and Ajoy Chakrabarty will be part of the mentor panel of the Bharat Maestro Awards.

The advisory board will consist of Ila Paliwal, Sai Shravanam, Bharat Bala, Fathima Rafiq, Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman, Adam Greig and Clint Valladares.

Bharat Maestro Awards will recognise four exceptional young musicians who have shown promise and dedication in their respective disciplines in the 'Awards for Stellar Young Musicians' category.

They will also acknowledge the extraordinary contribution of a teacher in nurturing future generations of classical musicians through the 'Lifetime Achievement Award for the Guru', and recognise an Indian state that has fostered exceptional musical talents and played a key role in preserving classical music traditions through the 'State Medallion for Music Contribution'.

Additionally, the awardees will be awarded a cash prize and be provided opportunities to perform on a global stage, in addition to joining in on the performances by Rahman.

By recognising both established maestros and promising young talents, the Bharat Maestro Awards also aim to inspire younger audiences and make classical music more accessible and immersive through innovative visual presentations and talent-driven performances, the release further stated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.