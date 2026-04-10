There will be 'sabka hisab', Narendra Modi makes another new vow before Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday added a new word, hisab (accountability), to his famous slogan Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas for Bengal and asserted that everyone involved in looting people or committing crimes would be brought to book once the BJP came to power.

“You know about my Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas promise. For development, it will remain the same. But those who have looted the people of Bengal — there will be sabka hisab (accountability for all),” Modi said at a rally in Birbhum’s Suri.

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He also used the same slogan at two other rallies in East Midnapore’s Haldia and West Burdwan’s Asansol earlier in the day.

In 2014, the Prime Minister had launched his flagship slogan Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (support for all, development for all) and came to power. In 2019, he modified the slogan by adding Sabka Vishwas (faith for all), and before 2024, he added Sabka Prayas (efforts for all).

BJP sources said that by adding Sabka Hisab to his flagship slogan, Modi intended to send a strong message to the party’s rank and file ahead of the Assembly elections. A source said that after the post-poll violence in 2021, when the BJP failed to come to power in the state despite its much-hyped “200-seat” target, party workers directly faced the wrath of the Trinamool Congress across Bengal.

Around 60 people were allegedly killed, women were allegedly raped or molested, and many people had to leave their homes for months in fear after Trinamool returned to power with a sweeping victory.

“Although many party workers have been joining us, several are still afraid on the ground, thinking about the consequences if the BJP once again fails to come to power. So, Modiji’s Sabka Hisab slogan will boost the morale of party workers,” said a BJP leader.

During his Brigade rally in Calcutta last month and his first campaign rally in Cooch Behar on April 5, Modi had assured that all those involved in corruption and atrocities during the Trinamool regime would be identified and punished. He also said no one would be spared, regardless of how powerful they were, and that all would be put behind bars.

On Thursday, Modi announced six major promises at his rallies, including replacing the atmosphere of fear with trust, ensuring that the administrative machinery was accountable to the people, and reopening all cases related to rape, crimes against women, and scams once the BJP formed the government.

The other promises included that, be it a minister or a watchman, all those involved in corruption would be jailed, and that the Seventh Pay Commission would be implemented as soon as the BJP government was formed.

Trinamool said leaders from different parties accused of corruption had been inducted into the BJP.

“How can he talk about holding corrupt people accountable when leaders from different political parties accused of corruption have been inducted into his own party?” said Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh.

Bhabanipur claim

Modi said that the 2021 Nandigram Assembly election result would be repeated in Bhabanipur this year.

“Not only in Bhabanipur, but the result of Nandigram will be repeated across Bengal,” Modi said at his Haldia rally.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the rally and is contesting against Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, in addition to his own constituency, Nandigram.