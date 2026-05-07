Post-poll violence slur on TMC nominee: Krishna Das and aides ‘attacked BJP workers’ day after his defeat in polls

Police are in search of Krishna Das, Jalpaiguri's unsuccessful Trinamool Congress candidate, in connection with a case of post-poll violence against him.

“We are in search of him, and he will be arrested as there is a specific complaint against him,” said Jalpaiguri SP Amarnath K.

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On Tuesday, tension flared in the Baropatia area, Kotwali, after Das and his men allegedly attacked BJP workers.

Das, who is also the district president of Trinamool's SC and OBC cell, and his associates, carrying sharp weapons, allegedly attacked BJP workers who were on their way from Baropatia to offer prayers at the Bhramari Devi temple.

Among the injured BJP workers, two are critical.

BJP workers filed a police complaint against Das and some others, based on which the police filed a case and began a probe.

Das, who spoke to newspersons on Tuesday before going into hiding, denied the charges.

Attacks

Congress worker Tarun Das, 45, and CPM worker Safikul Islam, 30, were attacked and injured by suspected Trinamool supporters in Behrampore and Domkal, respectively, in Murshidabad on Tuesday evening. Das was attacked with a sharp weapon. Islam was shot at.

Central forces in front of the house of Trinamool leader Krishna Das on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. Picture by Biplab Basak

Udayan leaves town

Udayan Guha, the north Bengal development minister in the third cabinet of Mamata Banerjee, who lost his Dinhata Assembly seat to the BJP this time, left home with his family on Monday night.

Sources said Guha, who was accused of being highhanded, feared backlash after he lost to the BJP's Ajay Ray. After he left town, the All India Forward Bloc reclaimed its office, Subhas Bhavan, which was under Guha’s control, on Wednesday with Ray's support.

Following his departure, the All India Forward Bloc reclaimed Subhash Bhavan, its office in Dinhata, which was under Guha’s control, on Wednesday with Ray’s support.

In 2015, after Guha joined Trinamool, the building was converted into a Trinamool office. Guha was there on May 4, when the poll results were announced.

On Wednesday, the office was opened by Forward Bloc leaders in Ray’s presence. “After almost 14 years, we regained our party office,” sai Akshay Thakur, a Forward Bloc veteran.

Cong office reopened

Paritosh Das, the BJP’s new Alipurduar MLA, intervened to reopen a Congress office and a local club that was locked by “goons” after poll results were declared on Monday.

Sources said BJP supporters had locked up the buildings. “I have asked our party workers to unlock any office that was locked in such a manner and urged the police to take steps against any attempt to lock offices of political parties,” said Das.