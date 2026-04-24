Phase one Bengal elections record 91% turnout; Modi, Mamata express confidence

The surge of voters across the booths in all Assembly constituencies in 16 districts of Bengal, where elections were held in the first phase on Thursday, with the turnout reaching 91 per cent — the highest ever in the state — made Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee draw interpretations and affirm that their parties would be voted to power in the state.

Modi, who addressed three public meetings in the state on Thursday and campaigned for the BJP candidates fielded in some of the districts where elections would be held on April 29 in the second phase, said the polling percentage had broken all records.

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“In the past 50 years, this is the first ever election when lowest level of violence occurred here. Earlier, people used to be hanged, and the incident would be labelled as a suicide… an absolute ‘gundaraj’ (reign of terror) in the state,” Modi told a public meeting at Krishnanagar.

In his speech, the Prime Minister congratulated the Election Commission for “establishing democracy” in the land of Bengal by conducting a peaceful election.

“It is a huge success. I would also like to congratulate the government employees who have exhibited great responsibility in conducting the peaceful polls. As far as the information I have received, the polling percentage has broken all old records,” Modi added.

Modi reasserted that the BJP would be voted to power. “The support of people shows that TMC’s downfall is imminent. This time, BJP is all set to form the government,” he said.

Political observers said Modi’s reference to the turnout was to buttress the theory that if the polling percentage was higher in a free and fair poll, it was usually anti-incumbency in nature. “Polls are due in 142 more seats. It is clear that the BJP, and also Trinamool, are trying to drive home the point that higher turnout hints that people’s support is with them to woo the voters of these constituencies,” said an observer.

As the polling continued with the percentage ascending every two hours throughout the day, Mamata also came up with her interpretations.

“BJP will realise on May 4, when the EVMs will be open. Even after deleting so many names, Bengal has delivered a record voter turnout. Why? Because the people of Bengal know this could be their last chance to secure their future. They see the NRC and delimitation threat staring them in the face, and they have voted with full force to smash every future conspiracy of the BJP,” said the chief minister.

“There is no doubt that the TMC is under pressure. That is why the chief minister wants to reverse the pressure on the BJP and has come up with another interpretation to counter the BJP’s narrative to consolidate support for the remaining 142 seats,” said a political analyst.