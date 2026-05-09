West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari focuses on governance continuity after oath, first administrative meet on May 11

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was sworn in on Saturday, will hold his government's first administrative meeting on May 11, officials said.

Superintendents of police and senior officials of all districts will take part in that meeting, the first one of the state's maiden BJP government, during which law and order and administrative preparedness will be discussed.

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The first cabinet meeting of the government is also likely to be held in the later half of next week, officials said.

After taking the oath of office on Saturday, Adhikari held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and a few police and civil officials to review the law and order situation in the state.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand was also present at the meeting, sources said.

Sources in the state administration said that during the meeting held at a PWD office, it was decided that the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MLAs will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The government's immediate focus is to ensure continuity in administration and public services during the transition phase. The chief minister has made it clear that ongoing projects must continue without interruption," another senior bureaucrat said.

The new CM also enquired about the operations of various schemes introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and directed the chief secretary to ensure that the schemes continue to function smoothly without disruption, the sources added.

Adhikari also enquired about the progress of the renovation work being carried out at the iconic Writers' Buildings, a nearly 250-year-old edifice in the heart of Kolkata, which is likely to be the state secretariat.

The Mamata Banerjee government's seat of power has been at 'Nabanna', a new 14-story building in Howrah. Banerjee left Writers' Buildings, which has been the state secretariat since Independence, for Nabanna in 2013, two years after she first came to power in the state.

Officials said that it would take some time before the entire infrastructure becomes operational at Writers Buildings.

"Renovation and infrastructure work are still underway at Writers' Buildings. Till the work is completed, key meetings will continue from Nabanna to ensure there is no disruption in governance," a senior state bureaucrat told PTI.

In the interim period, a section of the state Assembly complex has been refurbished for official use. A new access ramp has been constructed outside the chief minister's chamber. A nameplate identifying Adhikari as the chief minister has also been put up.

The chair used by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly for the past 15 years has also been shifted to the opposition leader's room following the change of government in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP leader who was sworn in as the CM during the day, would not use the chair occupied by his predecessor, and a different seat has been arranged in the chief minister's chamber, the official said.

The wooden chair was shifted on Friday night as part of the administrative rearrangement after the new government took over.

The room where Banerjee's chair has now been placed is expected to be used by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, officials added.

"As per established protocol, the previous chief minister's designated furniture and official markers were removed. Necessary modifications are being carried out for the new administration," a senior state bureaucrat told PTI.