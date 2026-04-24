Voting irregularities rumour sparks fury among villagers in Birbhum, leaves two CAPF jawans hurt

At least two jawans of the central armed police force (CAPF) were injured after a group of villagers in Budhpur village of Birbhum district pelted stones and brickbats at them following an alleged rumour that votes were being recorded in favour of the BJP instead of Trinamool in the EVM at a particular booth.

The area, a minority-dominated village, falls under the Dubrajpur Assembly constituency and Lokpur police station. Police have arrested three persons on charges of attacking CAPF jawans.

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Confirming the arrests, Birbhum superintendent of police Surya Pratap Yadav said: “We heard someone spread a rumour about the EVM, which triggered the protest. We are inspecting footage from cameras installed on vehicles and booth premises to identify and arrest others involved in the incident, including the person accused of spreading the rumour.”

Around 2.30pm, when voting was underway, someone allegedly said that although he had voted for Trinamool, the VVPAT showed that the vote had been cast in favour of the BJP. He claimed to report it to the polling officers and security personnel, but they denied the charge.

The individual, not yet identified by cops, allegedly informed other villagers and urged them to protest against the “malpractice”.

The villagers, suspecting the CAPF jawans were working for the BJP, made them targets of protest. “A large number of villagers started assembling at the booth. CAPF jawans tried to prevent them, but villagers began pelting stones and brickbats at the jawans, who then chased the crowd,” said a source.

Brickbats injured two jawans and damaged the windscreens of at least five police and CAPF vehicles.

A police officer had to draw his service pistol and point it at the mob, but there was no firing, sources said.

Voting was halted for an hour. It resumed after the situation was brought under control.