Election Commission bars bikes and pillion riders before polling begins in Bengal

Motorcycles will not be allowed on roads between 6pm and 6am starting two days before polling in Bengal, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Pillion riders will not be allowed even during the relaxation window of 6am to 6pm, except in cases of medical emergencies, family functions or for dropping and picking up children from school, the directive said.

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The restriction for the 152 Assembly constituencies going to the polls on April 23 comes into effect on Tuesday.

The poll panel has also banned bike rallies 48 hours ahead of polling.

“In order to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections... in the State and to prevent any form of intimidation and source jamming… restrictions on use of motorcycles are hereby imposed with immediate effect from Polling day minus two onward,” the directive stated.

Several police officers tasked with enforcing the order said there is no clarity on whether the order applies to app-based bike services or delivery personnel,

many of whom transport essentials such as food and medicines.

An EC official said motorcycles with multiple riders, or groups of bikes, are often used to intimidate voters. “We do not want bikes to become a tool of intimidation or inducement. At times, political parties attempt to influence voters with cash or liquor transported on bikes, which can move through narrow lanes and bylanes, bypassing naka checks that mainly focus on four-wheelers on main roads,” the official said.

The restrictions could disrupt gig workers of food delivery platforms. The livelihoods of thousands depend on completing a high number of deliveries each day.

“The faster we move, the more we deliver, and that helps us earn a little extra. There is a lot of pressure at night, too. If bikes are stopped, how will we deliver food?” asked a young man who works a day job and delivers food at night.

A senior Kolkata Police traffic officer said the directive does not clearly address this category of workers. “There is no specific mention of such bikers,” the officer said.