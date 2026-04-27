Calcutta HC restricts motorbike rallies, bikes 'in groups' for second phase Bengal polls

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday modified a single bench order on motorcycle riding on a challenge of the Election Commission-imposed restrictions on it to ensure free and fair polls.

The division bench presided by Justice Shampa Sarkar tweaked the earlier order to the extent of inserting "biking in groups" into the April 20 order of Justice Krishna Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The division bench directed that no motorbike rally or biking in groups will be allowed from two days prior to the polling day and on the polling day on April 29.

It directed that the rest of the single bench order would remain unaltered.

Justice Rao had ordered that 12 hours before the polling day, no pillion riding on motorcycles would be allowed except in the case of medical emergency/ family function or other essential requirements like dropping/picking up school children, etc.

The single bench also directed that family pillion riding on motor cycle would be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm for voting purpose and for other essential requirements like medical emergency or family functions, etc.

The court also exempted ride-hailing and food and other essential service providers, as well as office-going riders with proper identification.