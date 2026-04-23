EC relaxes bike restrictions, allows delivery and app-bike services in poll states

The Election Commission, in a fresh order late on Tuesday, partially rolled back its blanket ban on two-wheelers two days before polling, allowing app-based bike services, food delivery riders and office-goers travelling with pillion passengers.

With this, commercial bike services and office-goers with pillion riders will be allowed during the restriction period, along with two-wheelers used for emergencies and family functions.

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Restrictions on other motorcycles will continue.

“In respect of motorcycle riding on P-2 days (two days before the polling date) up to P-day (polling day) this is to clarify that the motorcycles/two wheelers which are being used by service providers such as Ola/Uber/Zomato/Swiggy and similar Home Delivery agencies etc. are exempt from the restrictions imposed by Notification No. 5492-Home (Elec), dated 20/04/2026 issued from this office. It is clarified that they are allowed to carry one pillion rider or food material as provided by the said service providing agencies.... exemption is also given to the office going riders,” said a formal communication from Bengal’s additional chief electoral officer to district election officers and police.

“However, the motorcycle rider under the above-mentioned categories must possess his identity card issued by the service provider/employer and they will have to produce them when demanded by law enforcement machinery,” it added.

The amendment came a day after the poll panel’s earlier directive, which imposed a complete ban on bike movement between 6pm and 6am from two days before polling day. It had also prohibited pillion riders for the entire 48-hour period, except in cases of medical emergencies, family functions or for transporting children to and from school.

While imposing the restrictions, the commission had cited the potential use of motorcycles as tools of voter intimidation.

The restrictions were challenged in court. A lawyer moved the bench of Krishna Rao at Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, arguing that two-wheelers are integral to daily life and that alternatives such as cars are either scarce or expensive.

The court allowed the petition to be filed and will hear the matter later.