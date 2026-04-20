Bengal Phase 2 Assembly candidates: Firhad Hakim among top earners, BJP’s Palash Rana richest

Mayor Firhad Hakim is the third-highest earning candidate contesting in the second phase of the Bengal polls, scheduled for April 29 across 144 seats in the state.

The 11 Assembly seats in Kolkata, including Kolkata Port represented by Hakim, are among the 144 seats.

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The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch (WBEW) released analysis of the affidavits of 1445 out of the 1448 candidates in the fray for the second phase.

The most notable among the candidates are chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her rival in the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly.

According to the data presented by ADR and WBEW, 73 per cent or 103 of the 142 candidates fielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress have assets worth over Rs one crore.

A total of 321 candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

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Two Trinamool nominees – Samir Chakraborty from Pandua and Javed Ahmed Khan from Kasba – have assets over Rs. 76 crore and Rs. 39 crore.

The BJP’s Palash Rana contesting from Raidighi is the richest candidate in the second phase with assets worth Rs 104 crore.

The BJP which has fielded candidates in 141 seats in the second phase, there are 73 crorepati candidates (around 52 per cent).

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The Congress has 36 and the CPM 33 candidates with assets valued at over a crore.

There are 31 candidates with over Rs 10 crore in assets, 38 with assets valued between Rs five to 10 crore and 252 candidates with assets between Rs one to five crore.

Of the 338 candidates with criminal offences registered against them, 295 have declared “serious offences” against themselves. Seventy two per cent of the candidates (102) from the BJP have criminal cases against them followed by 51 from the CPM.

The Trinamool has 49 candidates with criminal antecedents and the Congress 37.

The BJP has 92 candidates booked with serious offences, while the Trinamool and CPM are tied at 42. The Congress has 30 candidates with serious crimes against their names.

Among the 94 candidates booked for crimes against women, two have been named in rape cases.

Eight candidates in South 24-Parganas Bhangar have criminal cases among them, the highest such candidates in any constituencies, followed by seven candidates from Bijpur, North 24-Parganas.

There are 61 other such constituencies with at least three candidates booked under various offences.