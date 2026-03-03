Airports Authority of India seeks fuel stock details from international airports amid Middle East crisis

State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked all international airport operators in the country to provide details about available fuel stocks and estimated requirements for the next seven days, sources said on Tuesday.

The move comes amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which threatens global oil supplies.

One source said the details have been sought as a "precautionary measure" to have a clear understanding of the fuel supply situation at international airports.

The sources told PTI that following directions from the civil aviation ministry, AAI has sought information about the current fuel supply status from all international airport operators.

Operators have also been asked to provide details about average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, and the date of next scheduled fuel replenishment, the sources said.

India has 33 international airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. On March 2, there were 355 international departures and 344 arrivals across these airports, according to ministry data.

According to reports, several ships have come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global energy flows. Around one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil exports and about 20 per cent of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

