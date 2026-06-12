War clouds over housing market as West Asia conflict threatens project timelines

The ongoing war in West Asia may delay delivery of apartments in 2027, a real estate brokerage has cautioned, citing supply chain disruptions and cost-push faced by developers.

A record 540,400 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top 7 cities in 2026 — the highest in the last decade, consultancy Anarock said, adding that Greater Mumbai and Pune collectively account for 57 per cent of homes due for completion. In Calcutta, about 22,500 units are scheduled for delivery.

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“Historically, ambitious housing supply pipelines have often been vulnerable to external shocks like these,” Prashant Thakur, executive director & head - research & advisory, Anarock Group, said.

During the pandemic year of 2020, only 46 per cent of the planned pipeline — 2.14 lakh homes out of 4.66 lakh units committed — were completed as construction came to a halt due to lockdowns, labour migration and supply-chain disruptions.

The gap between scheduled and actual completions shows that even projects in advanced construction stages may face delays when confronted with large-scale disruptions, Thakur observed.

The current situation is fundamentally different from the pandemic, as construction activity continues uninterrupted and labour availability remains stable.

However, a prolonged geopolitical conflict will inevitably impact project economics through higher energy prices, increased logistics costs and inflation in key construction materials such as steel, aluminium, copper, electrical equipment and building systems, Thakur warned.

The sheer scale of homes slated for delivery this year reflects the strong launch and sales momentum witnessed after the pandemic. Residential projects launched between 2021 and 2023 are now entering their final construction stages, creating an unprecedented completion pipeline across the country’s leading housing markets.

“Cities with the largest completion pipelines — specifically MMR, Pune and Bengaluru — are particularly sensitive to sustained input costs inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules while simultaneously managing margin pressures,” Thakur observed.