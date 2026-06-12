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regular-article-logo Friday, 12 June 2026

Bengal Inc meets new ministers with investment plans across key growth sectors

Industry leaders propose a chemicals hub in Haldia, new hotels, solar projects and business facilitation measures to boost growth in the state

Our Bureau Published 12.06.26, 07:26 AM
Bengal investment plans

Industries minister Tapas Roy (right) and minister of state for industry Moumita Biswas Misra (centre), with the BCC&I delegation in Calcutta on Thursday Stock Photographer

Leading industry representatives met the new office-bearers of the BJP-led Bengal government on Thursday and outlined a range of proposals spanning petrochemicals, hospitality, renewable energy and industrial facilitation.

A delegation from the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), led by senior vice-president Navanit Narayan, who is also CEO and whole-time director of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL), met Roy and minister of state for industry, commerce and enterprises Moumita Biswas Misra to discuss investment opportunities and measures to accelerate industrial growth in the state.

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Narayan highlighted plans to develop Haldia into a global chemicals hub backed by modern infrastructure and spoke about HPL’s proposed investments in Bengal.

Nazeeb Arif, member of the managing committee of BCC&I and executive vice-president of ITC, said the diversified conglomerate is seeking land for three hotels and a solar power plant in the state.

Shourya Mandal, co-managing partner of Fox Mandal & Associates LLP, offered support in setting up an industry support cell to facilitate investments and improve ease of doing business.

Subhodip Ghosh, director-general of BCC&I, invited the minister to a forthcoming chamber conclave and presented BCC&I’s 10-volume research publication on rejuvenating Bengal.

Separately, Sanjay Budhia, managing director of Patton Group, also met the industries minister on Thursday.

An Indian Chamber of Commerce delegation led by president Brij Bhushan Aggarwal met Union minister Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday and outlined the chamber’s plans to facilitate investments worth 1 lakh crore in the state through its member companies.

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