Avoid the late fee: Delayed retirement planning makes SIP and NPS goals costly

Retirement planning seldom fails because people ignore its importance. It fails because people start too late.

In personal finance, the difference between beginning at the age of 30, 40, or 50 is not incremental — it is exponential. The biggest driver of retirement wealth is not necessarily higher returns, but time. The earlier an investor starts, the longer compounding gets to work.

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Starting early

Compounding is the most powerful force in long-term investing. In India, where equity mutual funds have historically delivered around 12–15 per cent CAGR over long periods, the gap between starting at 30 versus 40 can significantly alter retirement outcomes.

Using the Rule of 72, money growing at 12 per cent doubles roughly every six years. A person who starts investing at 30 gets nearly five doubling cycles before retirement at 60, while someone beginning at 40 gets only about three.

Suppose an investor wants to accumulate ₹5 crore by age 60 at an assumed annual return of 12 per cent.

Starting at 30, one would need a monthly SIP of ₹16,229 to reach the target. At 40, it is ₹54,357, while at 50, it is ₹2.23 lakh.

Waiting 10 years increases the required monthly investment by more than three times. Waiting 20 years turns retirement planning into an expensive catch-up exercise. Inflation further widens this gap.

While headline inflation in India has averaged around 5–6 per cent, healthcare inflation has consistently remained much higher, often touching 14–15 per cent annually.

Even a strong 12 per cent portfolio return may translate into a much smaller real return after inflation. For late starters, the shorter investment horizon leaves far less room for compounding to offset rising living and medical costs.

A retirement corpus that looks comfortable today may not be sufficient two decades later.

Why is EPF not enough

Many salaried Indians rely heavily on EPF as their primary retirement tool. While EPF offers stability and tax efficiency, it rarely creates enough wealth to sustain a long retirement on its own.

At current contribution and return levels, even disciplined EPF savings may not adequately support retirement expenses for 25–30 years after work life ends. The challenge becomes even larger for those who start late or frequently withdraw EPF balances during career transitions, interrupting years of compounding.

EPF works best as a foundation, not a complete retirement strategy. For many investors, the National Pension System (NPS) can help bridge this gap alongside EPF. NPS combines long-term market-linked growth with relatively low costs and disciplined retirement-focused investing. The additional tax deduction available under Section 80CCD(1B) has also made it an increasingly popular retirement vehicle among salaried professionals.

The cost of starting late

Retirement planning becomes significantly harder in the 40s because this is often the decade of peak financial pressure. Home loan EMIs, children’s education, ageing parents’ healthcare costs and lifestyle expansion typically converge during this stage.

At the same time, the investment horizon becomes shorter. Investors have less ability to recover from market downturns and often feel pressured to take excessive risks in an attempt to catch up.

This creates both financial and psychological stress. A market correction at age 50 feels far more damaging to someone retiring in 10 years than to someone who still has three decades ahead.

The real estate trap

A common mistake among Indian investors is over-reliance on real estate as a retirement asset. While property creates the perception of wealth, it often struggles to generate reliable retirement income.

Residential real estate in many Indian cities has delivered modest long-term appreciation over the past decade, while rental yields remain relatively low. Unlike financial assets, property is also illiquid and difficult to convert into a steady monthly income stream during retirement.

Many investors delay financial investing because they believe property alone will secure their future, only to realise later that real estate cannot replace a diversified retirement portfolio.

The biggest wildcard

Healthcare remains one of the most underestimated retirement risks in India. Medical inflation continues to rise sharply, and retirement healthcare expenses are largely self-funded.

A medical procedure costing ₹5 lakh today could cost several times more within the next decade. At the same time, health insurance premiums increase substantially after the age of 45–50.

For late starters, this leaves limited time to build a dedicated healthcare corpus separate from regular retirement savings.

Time matters more

One of the most damaging investing mistakes is waiting for the “perfect” market entry point. Markets are unpredictable in the short term, but disciplined long-term investing has historically rewarded consistency over precision.

SIPs help investors average purchase costs across market cycles, reducing the need to predict short-term movements. For retirement planning, consistency matters far more than market timing. A 30-year-old investing steadily is often in a far stronger position than a 40-year-old who delayed investing while waiting for ideal market conditions.

Alongside instruments such as NPS, long-term mutual fund SIPs, and EPF, investors should focus on building a diversified retirement portfolio that balances growth, stability, and long-term income generation.

The bottom line

The difference between starting retirement planning at 30, 40, or 50 is not merely about age — it is about whether compounding has enough time to work in your favour.

Starting early reduces the monthly burden, allows investors to take measured risks, and creates flexibility during periods of financial stress. Starting late is still manageable, but it demands significantly higher savings, stricter discipline, and more realistic expectations.

In the end, retirement planning rewards one habit above all else: starting early and staying invested consistently.

The writer is the head of Pensionbazaar.com