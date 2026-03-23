Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers move closer to Strait of Hormuz amid tensions in West Asia

Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers have started moving from the Persian Gulf and are expected to cross the Strait of Hormuz before heading to Indian ports, according to ship tracking data.

The LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant were sailing close to each other on Monday afternoon near waters between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands. The positioning is seen as a way to signal their identity to Iranian authorities before crossing the Strait.

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The two vessels were part of 22 Indian-flagged ships that were stuck in the Persian Gulf after tensions in West Asia escalated following US-Israel attacks on Iran, which disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read Indian LPG carriers Jag Vasant and Pine Gas in transit through Strait of Hormuz: Report

Tracking data suggests both ships may cross the Strait on Monday before continuing their journey to India.

Earlier, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi reached Indian ports with about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, equal to roughly a day’s cooking gas supply in the country. At the start of the conflict, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were present near the Strait.

Of these, 24 were on the western side and four on the eastern side. In recent days, two vessels from each side have moved out safely.

Shivalik reached Mundra on March 16, followed by Nanda Devi at Kandla the next day. Two LPG carriers had set sail on March 13 and crossed the Strait early on March 14.

Among other shipments, Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, carrying 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, crossed earlier and is now heading to Tanzania.

Of the 24 remaining vessels, 22 are on the western side of the Strait with 611 seafarers onboard. Two are on the eastern side. Six of these are LPG carriers, and two have now begun their journey to India.

The rest include one LNG tanker, four crude oil tankers, one chemical carrier, three container ships, two bulk carriers, a dredger, one empty vessel, and three ships in dry dock. About 500 tanker vessels remain stuck in the Persian (Arabian) Gulf.

These include 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical/product tankers, 52 chemical tankers, and 53 other tanker types. Analysts say Iran may be allowing selected vessels to pass after verification.

Some ships have been seen taking a diversion through the Larak-Qeshm channel before exiting the Strait. This process appears aimed at checking ownership and cargo details, and ensuring vessels are not linked to the US or restricted entities.

India depends heavily on imports for energy. Around 88 per cent of crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and 60 per cent of LPG are imported.

Before the conflict, a large share of these imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE. About 85-95 per cent of LPG and around 30 per cent of gas shipments pass through the Strait.

While crude oil supply gaps have been managed partly through alternative sources such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America, LPG and gas supplies to industrial and commercial users have been affected.