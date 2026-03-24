Sebi introduces abridged IPO prospectus, eases FPI norms and tightens rules

Markets regulator Sebi has introduced a concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of a draft abridged prospectus, a move aimed at making IPO disclosures more accessible and investor-friendly.

IPO-bound companies will now be required to submit this abridged prospectus alongside their detailed offer documents.

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The regulator said the document will present key information, including the company’s business model, financials, promoters, risks and key performance indicators in a simplified and easy-to-understand format.

The abridged prospectus will be made available on the websites of issuers, stock exchanges, and lead managers to ensure easier access for investors.

FPI norms

The board of the markets regulator on Monday approved a wide-ranging proposal, including easing fund settlement norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and changes to regulatory frameworks for market intermediaries.

Additionally, the board approved several recommendations of the high-level committee on “conflict of interest” and disclosures concerning Sebi officials. The committee was chaired by former chief vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha.

The board also approved ease-of-doing-business proposals related to real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts and alternative investment funds (AIFs). It has cleared a proposal to provide flexibility to AIFs in winding up a scheme.

It also proposed to overhaul the “fit and proper person” criteria for market intermediaries, which includes removing automatic disqualification triggered by the filing of FIRs, complaints or charge sheets in economic offence cases.

Gift cards

Sebi has proposed allowing gift cards or gift ​prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for mutual fund ‌investments to improve financial inclusion through onboarding new investors, according to a consultation ​paper on its website.

The proposal would ​allow buyers of gift cards or gift PPIs to transfer them ​to recipients, who could then use the ​instruments to subscribe to mutual fund units.

The PPI shall ​be funded only through electronic bank transfers or ‌UPI from an Indian bank account. Each PPI shall have a validity of one year from the date of issuance.

Registrar ​and transfer agents will ​track each investor’s annual investments ​made through gift PPIs, e-wallets and cash, and will reject any gift PPI-linked transaction ​that pushes the total ​above ₹50,000.

Conflict of interest

Sebi has approved stricter conflict-of-interest rules for officials, requiring senior staff to liquidate or freeze personal equity holdings on joining and stop ​trading while in office.

Under the revised rules, Sebi’s top four levels of officials, including the chairperson, must disclose immovable assets.