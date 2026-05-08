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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

AWS says power loss and overheating disrupt North Virginia data centre operations, Coinbase impacted

As part of its recovery efforts, the cloud computing platform said it had shifted traffic away from the impacted Availability Zone for most services

Reuters Published 08.05.26, 09:56 AM
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Amazon's cloud unit said on Thursday it was actively working to restore temperatures to normal levels at a data centre in North Virginia after overheating disrupted some services, though progress has been slower than anticipated.

Amazon Web Services said it had made "incremental progress" in restoring cooling systems, noting that a power loss linked to the incident affected some hardware and that services reliant on the impacted facility could experience "impairments".

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AWS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment seeking further details on what caused the overheating.

As part of its recovery efforts, the cloud computing platform said it had shifted traffic away from the impacted Availability Zone for most services.

An "Availability Zone" comprises one or more connected physical data centres and are designed to operate independently within an AWS Region.

The outage has affected Coinbase, which said some users may experience degraded performance due to the AWS issue, though the cryptocurrency exchange added that customer funds remain safe.

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