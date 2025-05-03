MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

RBI reshuffles portfolios, Poonam Gupta gets charge of key monetary policy department

Bank currently has four deputy governors, with the fill up of the vacancy following retirement of Michael Debabrata Patra in January

Our Special Correspondent Published 03.05.25, 05:54 AM
Poonam Gupta

Poonam Gupta

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reshuffled the portfolios of its deputy governors. Poonam Gupta, who has been newly appointed, has been given charge of the key monetary policy department.

The RBI currently has four deputy governors, with the fill up of the vacancy following the retirement of Michael Debabrata Patra in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Gupta’s appointment and assumption of charge, the RBI decided to shuffle the portfolios. In addition to her role in monetary policy, she has been assigned responsibility for seven other departments, including corporate strategy and budget, communication, and financial stability. M. Rajeshwar Rao will oversee six departments, including coordination, regulation, enforcement, and risk monitoring. Before Gupta’s appointment, Rao was responsible for the monetary policy department.

Deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar will manage 12 departments, including the central security cell, information technology, payment and settlement systems, the foreign exchange department, and fintech, among others.

Deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman has been assigned responsibility for consumer education, supervision, inspection, and four other departments. The changes in portfolio distribution will take effect from Friday.

RELATED TOPICS

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi-Adani reunion in Vizhinjam sea port: PM praises Tharoor, Vijayan in snub to Congress

The Prime Minister had not mentioned Adani in public since US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the billionaire’s business conglomerate in January 2023 of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud'
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT