Trump invested $100 million in bonds including Netflix, Warner Bros, filings reveal

U.S. President Donald Trump purchased about $100 million in municipal and corporate bonds from mid-November to late December, his latest disclosures showed, including up to $2 million in Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery bonds just weeks after the companies announced their merger.

Financial disclosures posted Thursday and Friday showed the majority of Trump's purchases were municipal bonds from cities, local school districts, utilities and hospitals. But he also bought bonds from companies including Boeing Occidental Petroleum and General Motors.

The investments were the latest reported assets added to Trump's expanding portfolio while he is in office. It includes holdings in sectors that benefit from his policies, raising questions about conflicts of interest.

For example, Trump said in December he will have a say in whether Netflix can proceed with its proposed $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which faces a rival bid from Paramount Skydance. Any deal to acquire Warner Bros will need regulatory approval.

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said on Friday that Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions and neither Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested.

Like many wealthy individuals, Trump regularly buys bonds as part of his investment portfolio. He previously disclosed at least $82 million in bond purchases from late August to early October.