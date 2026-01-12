MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Medical emergency forces Air India Delhi–Vijayawada flight to divert to Jaipur

A source said an elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.01.26, 12:43 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

An Air India flight operating from the national capital to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur on Monday morning following a medical emergency onboard, according to a source.

The source said an elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Jaipur. After landing, the passenger was deboarded and taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Details regarding the total number of passengers on the flight could not be ascertained.

There was no official comment from Air India on the incident.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight was operated using an A320 aircraft.

