MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 November 2025

Maruti Suzuki recalls 39,506 Grand Vitaras over faulty fuel indicator

In a regulatory filing, the company said the recall covers units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.11.25, 10:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara after identifying a faulty component that could leave drivers with an inaccurate sense of how much fuel their vehicle is carrying.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the recall covers units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It noted that it is “suspected that the fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly in some of these vehicles may not accurately reflect the fuel status as intended.”

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki has said owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, which will be carried out “free of cost”.

RELATED TOPICS

Maruti Fuel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russell, Hasaranga, Maxwell: Big names released as IPL 2026 retention delivers major surprises

Franchises slash long-standing cores as big names hit the open market, setting up one of the most competitive IPL mini auctions in years
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal
Quote left Quote right

Result that has come from Bihar is unbelievable. We will come out with concrete proof

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT