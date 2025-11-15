Maruti Suzuki recalls 39,506 Grand Vitaras over faulty fuel indicator

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara after identifying a faulty component that could leave drivers with an inaccurate sense of how much fuel their vehicle is carrying.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the recall covers units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

It noted that it is “suspected that the fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly in some of these vehicles may not accurately reflect the fuel status as intended.”

Maruti Suzuki has said owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, which will be carried out “free of cost”.