Festive cheer and GST cuts drive record October car sales for Maruti, Tata and Mahindra

Car sales were in top gear in October with several manufacturers reporting their highest-ever monthly sales, riding on festive demand boosted by the cut in GST rates.

Maruti Suzuki India sold 220,894 units during the month, clocking its highest-ever monthly sales and growing 7 per cent from 206,434 units sold in October 2024. Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales during the month were at 176,318 units compared with 159,591 in October 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra saw a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in passenger vehicles in October, with total domestic sales of 71,624 compared with 54,504 in October 2024. The company said it has clocked the highest-ever SUV sales during the month.

Tata Motors registered record monthly sales for the second consecutive month, selling 61,295 passenger vehicles (including EVs), clocking a 27 per cent year-on-year growth. The company said that it registered over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries between Navratri and Diwali, marking a 33 per cent year-on-year growth.

Hyundai Motor India achieved total monthly sales of 69,894 units in October, comprising 53,792 units in domestic sales and 16,102 units in exports. This represents a marginal decline from October 2024 total sales of 70,078 units (55,568 domestic and 14,510 exports).

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 39 per cent rise in total sales at 42,892 units in October as compared with 30,845 units in the same month last year.

Honda Cars India reported a 15.3 per cent increase in domestic sales at 6,394 units in October as compared with 5,546 units in the same month last year.

Skoda Auto India reported sales of 8,252 units in October 2025, its highest-ever monthly sales, while Kia India reported a 30 per cent rise in sales at 29,556 units in October, also its best-ever monthly sales. The company had sold 22,735 units in October 2024.

Nissan Motor India reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units in October 2025, with domestic wholesale at 2,402 units.

Under the revised GST structure, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles with engines below 1,200cc and a length under 4,000mm, as well as diesel vehicles up to 1,500cc and 4,000mm in length, now attract 18 per cent GST — down from the earlier 28 per cent plus cess.