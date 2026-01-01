Maruti Suzuki December sales jump 22.21% to 2,17,854 units on strong domestic demand

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 22.21 per cent rise in total sales at 2,17,854 units in December 2025, compared with 1,78,248 units in the same month of 2024.

Overall domestic sales, including commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar, stood at 1,92,115 units last month, up from 1,40,829 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales in December 2025 were recorded at 1,78,646 units as against 1,30,117 units in December 2024, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, clocked sales of 14,225 units last month, rising from 7,418 units in December 2024.

Sales of compact cars including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR increased to 78,704 units in December 2025 from 54,906 units in the same month last year.

Utility vehicles, which include Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, registered total sales of 73,818 units, compared with 55,651 units in December 2024, the company said.

Exports, however, declined during the month, falling to 25,739 units in December 2025 from 37,419 units in the year-ago period, the company said.