Markets climb for fourth day, stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surge over 1 per cent

Rallying for the fourth straight session, stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, powered by an across-the-board buying amid a mixed trend in global equities after the US Federal Reserve maintained its rate cut projections for this year.

Hectic buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IT stocks bolstered investor sentiment, traders said.

The Sensex jumped 899.01 points, or 1.19 per cent, to settle at 76348.06, regaining the 76000 level. During the day, it soared 1007.2 points, or 1.33 per cent, to 76456.25.

As many as 2,410 stocks advanced, while 1,606 declined and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty surged 283.05 points, or 1.24 per cent, to reclaim the 23000-mark to finish at 23190.65.

“Nifty surged 283 points, marking gains for the fourth consecutive day as all sectors closed in the green. Optimism was driven by signals of two Fed rate cuts in 2025 and hopes of a halt in FII selling,” Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.17 per cent, followed by Titan, TCS, HUL, Infosys, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.