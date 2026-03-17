Airlines must conduct risk assessment for conflict zone flights: ALPA India advisory

India’s pilots’ body has urged heightened caution for flights operating near conflict zones, asking aviators to ensure airlines conduct thorough risk assessments amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) India on Tuesday asked its members to ensure that airline operators carry out "appropriate operational risk assessments" before planning flights in or near conflict-affected areas.

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In an advisory to all pilots under an Indian licence, ALPA India said that the pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in conflict-affected areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of the intensifying war in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted aviation operations and led to multiple flight cancellations due to airspace closures since February 28.

Highlighting insurance concerns, the pilots’ body said members should take note of the potential implications related to aviation insurance coverage, particularly with respect to war-risk clauses. Under certain circumstances, insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces, it added.

ALPA India, an affiliate of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots Association (IFALPA), noted the rapidly evolving and "potentially hazardous" security environment in parts of the Middle East region. It said recent geopolitical developments and escalating military tensions have significantly increased risks to civil aviation operations.

These risks include potential airspace closures, missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the possibility of misidentification of civil aircraft operating in or transiting through affected regions. The advisory also flagged that, in such situations, there may be ambiguity regarding the extent of insurance protection available to crew members.

"We therefore strongly advise all pilots to exercise heightened situational awareness when operating to, from, or through regions in the Middle East experiencing heightened tensions and carefully review all operational briefings, NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen, and company advisories prior to flight," ALPA India said.

The body further urged pilots to exercise professional judgement and raise "safety concerns" through established reporting channels, and seek clarity from operators regarding insurance coverage and war-risk protection applicable to planned operations.

While operators may continue scheduling flights through certain airspaces based on regulatory clearances or operational considerations, ALPA India cautioned that pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in these areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning.