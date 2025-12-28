MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Market valuation of seven of top-10 most valued Indian companies falls by Rs 35,439 crore

Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, L&T and LIC ended the week with lower market capitalisation

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 28.12.25, 01:12 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

In a holiday-shortened week marked by a muted equity trend, the combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies fell by Rs 35,439.36 crore.

The broader market offered limited comfort, with the BSE benchmark rising just 112.09 points, or 0.13 per cent, over the week. Most heavyweights from the top-10 pack saw their valuations erode.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ended the week with lower market capitalisation.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys managed to buck the trend and post gains.

State Bank of India bore the sharpest blow. The bank’s market valuation dropped by Rs 12,692.1 crore to Rs 8,92,046.88 crore. Reliance Industries followed, with its valuation slipping by Rs 8,254.81 crore to Rs 21,09,712.48 crore.

Bajaj Finance saw its market capitalisation decline by Rs 5,102.43 crore to Rs 6,22,124.01 crore.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro lost Rs 4,002.94 crore in valuation, taking its mcap to Rs 5,56,436.22 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation edged lower by Rs 2,571.39 crore to Rs 9,65,669.15 crore.

LIC’s valuation fell by Rs 1,802.62 crore to Rs 5,37,403.43 crore, and TCS saw a dip of Rs 1,013.07 crore, ending the week at Rs 11,86,660.34 crore.

On the other side, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainer, with its market valuation rising by Rs 10,126.81 crore to Rs 15,26,765.44 crore.

Infosys added Rs 6,626.62 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 6,87,818.84 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation climbed by Rs 5,359.98 crore to Rs 12,00,692.32 crore.

Despite the week’s losses, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued Indian firm. It was followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC, in that order.

