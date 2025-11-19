Jio offers Google Gemini 3 pro plan free for 18 months to unlimited 5G users

Jio has expanded its AI offerings by integrating Google’s latest Gemini 3 model into the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, making it available free for 18 months to users on an unlimited 5G data plan.

According to the company, the Gemini Pro Plan — valued at Rs 35,100 — will now be free for all eligible Jio Unlimited 5G customers, broadening the previous offer that was restricted to youth users. Customers can activate the plan instantly through the MyJio app via a ‘Claim Now’ banner.

Jio said it is introducing major upgrades to its Jio Gemini proposition with the rollout of Google Gemini 3 as part of the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, which will be offered free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G subscribers.

“Biggest AI drop of the year! Unlock Google's newest AI model, Gemini 3. Pro Plan now free for 18 months with the Jio Unlimited 5G plan,” Jio announced in a post on X.

Google recently unveiled Gemini 3, calling it its “most intelligent model” yet. According to a Google blogpost, Gemini 3 is “state-of-the-art in reasoning, built to grasp depth and nuance - whether it's perceiving the subtle clues in a creative idea, or peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem.”

Google said the model is significantly better at interpreting context and understanding user intent, reducing the need for detailed prompting. Gemini 3 in AI Mode will launch on day one within Search, bringing enhanced reasoning capabilities and new dynamic experiences.

The company also confirmed that Gemini 3 is rolling out to the Gemini app, to developers via AI Studio and Vertex AI, and to its new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity.

Jio’s latest offer comes as Indian telecom operators increasingly turn to AI to strengthen market presence, differentiate services, and improve customer engagement.