Swiggy launches EatRight to offer health-focused food options across 50 cities

Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of EatRight, a new category aimed at health-conscious users, bringing together high-protein, low-calorie and no-added-sugar food options under a single umbrella across more than 50 cities.

The food delivery platform said EatRight will feature over 1.8 million dishes from more than two lakh restaurants, making it easier for users to access healthier meal choices without altering their regular ordering habits.

Sharing insights from its order data, Swiggy noted that Tier-2 cities have recorded two times year-on-year growth in healthy food ordering compared to metropolitan cities. Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar emerged as leading markets in this segment.

Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said, "With EatRight, we are offering food options that blend seamlessly into a user's regular ordering habits, removes decision fatigue through clear categorisation and integrates healthier choices naturally into everyday food ordering".

In a statement, the company added that its partner brands are also developing new stock-keeping units (SKUs) aligned with the growing consumer focus on health-conscious eating.