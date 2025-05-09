Indo-Pak Tensions: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani pledge support to armed forces

Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have pledged their support to the Indian armed forces, who are currently repelling intense shelling, gunfire, and drone attacks from Pakistan.

"We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism," Ambani, richest Asian and chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said in a statement.

"Under the bold and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border," he said.

India on Wednesday struck nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, its deepest strikes inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack two weeks before. Thereafter, Pakistan attempted to unleash drones and missiles at Indian military targets in more than a dozen cities and towns, many of them home to air force bases. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

"It is in times like these that the world witnesses the true strength and unity of India, forged as much in her sameness, as in her diversity. We stand in unwavering solidarity and are committed to supporting our armed forces as they defend the soul of our motherland and the spirit of our ideals. #IndiaFirst Jai Hind!," Gautam Adani, who heads ports-to-energy conglomerate, said in a post on X.

Mining baron Anil Agarwal in a separate post said he salutes the brave men and women of Indian armed forces. "All my prayers are for you".

Posting in Hindi, he said in its just action, they have raised India's self-respect. "I stand with the country's leadership and the valiant armed forces - with all my heart." Ambani said Prime Minister Modi's leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on Indian soil, on its civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend the nation.

"The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action," he said. "The Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation's unity and integrity. We like our fellow Indians believe - India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty." "Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail. JAI HIND!," he added.

Agarwal said under Modi, India is doing its work with full decisiveness, perseverance, responsibility and maturity.

"We 1.4 billion Indians are a powerhouse at this moment. This power is infinite, unique. My just country India will always be victorious. Jai Hind!," he added.

