IndiGo to start direct flights from Mumbai to Seychelles from March 22

The airline said it would operate four weekly flights between Mumbai and Seychelles, an archipelago off the coast of East Africa

PTI Published 28.02.25, 07:15 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

IndiGo will start direct flights from Mumbai to Seychelles starting from March 22.

In a release on Friday, the airline said it would operate four weekly flights between Mumbai and Seychelles, an archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

With more than 400 planes, IndiGo operates around 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 120 domestic and international destinations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

