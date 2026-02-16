E-commerce platform Snapdeal fined Rs 5 lakh for selling toys violating BIS standards: CCPA

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on e-commerce platform Snapdeal for listing and selling toys that failed to meet mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification norms, in violation of the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

A final order has been issued against Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) after the authority took suo-motu cognizance of the matter. CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI that action was initiated following findings of regulatory non-compliance.

In addition to penalising Snapdeal, the CCPA has served notices to other major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as sellers such as Stallion Trading Company and Electronics Bazar Store.

The regulator has directed Snapdeal to ensure strict future compliance by preventing any non-compliant BIS-certified toys from being listed, hosted, or advertised on its platform. It has also instructed the company to prominently display contact numbers, e-mail addresses, and Grievance Officer details to enable timely consumer grievance redressal.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 came into force on January 1, 2021, making BIS certification compulsory for all toys sold in India. However, the investigation found that non-compliant toys continued to be available on Snapdeal, despite claims of delisting, with certain listings active as recently as December 2025.

According to the findings, the platform earned Rs 41,032 in fees from the sale of such toys through two identified sellers — Stallion Trading Company and Thriftkart.

The CCPA identified multiple compliance failures, noting that several product listings lacked critical details, including the manufacturer’s name, address, and mandatory BIS certification numbers. The platform’s due diligence mechanism was described as "inadequate" because it relied solely on seller self-declarations without independent verification.

Khare said the Snapdeal defended itself by claiming it acts as a "marketplace e-commerce entity" similar to a physical shopping mall.

The authority dismissed this defence, observing that Snapdeal exercises "substantial control" over transactions through promotional campaigns such as "Toofan Sale" and "Deal of the Day", by tagging products with claims like "great quality at best price", and by managing logistics, refunds, and replacement mechanisms.

The CCPA further noted that the legal doctrine has evolved from caveat emptor (let the buyer beware) to caveat venditor (let the seller beware), thereby placing responsibility for product safety on both the seller and the facilitating platform.

"The onus is on the platform to ensure that every listed product meets safety and quality standards such as BIS certification for toys," the CCPA said, adding that platforms remain vicariously liable for any deficiency in service or defect in goods reaching consumers.

The authority also recorded that when asked to provide a guarantee for the sale of BIS-compliant toys on its platform in future, Snapdeal failed to give a categorical undertaking that non-compliant toys would not reappear.

Under Section 2(10) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, toys that fail to meet compulsory standards can be classified as "defective". Non-compliance may also amount to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under the Act. Further, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 prohibit e-commerce entities from adopting any unfair trade practice in the course of business on their platforms.

Reaffirming its regulatory mandate, the CCPA said it remains committed to safeguarding consumer rights, curbing unfair trade practices, and ensuring a safe and transparent digital marketplace, while urging all e-commerce platforms to undertake rigorous regulatory verification and maintain accurate disclosures.