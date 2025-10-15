India’s trade deficit hits over-year high of $31.15 billion in September as imports surge

India's exports grew 6.74 per cent to USD 36.38 billion in September, while imports jumped 16.6 per cent, widening the trade deficit to USD 31.15 billion, the highest in over a year.

The increase in inbound shipments of gold, fertiliser and silver has pushed the country's imports in September to USD 68.53 billion against USD 58.74 billion in the same month last year, official data released on Wednesday showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cumulatively, in April-September, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to USD 220.12 billion, while imports rose 4.53 per cent to USD 375.11 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 154.99 billion.

Also Read EU slashes steel import quota by 47% and doubles tariffs on Indian exports from 2026

Briefing the media on the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite global economic turbulence, India's goods and services exports are doing well.

When asked about the reason for growth in the shipments, he said the domestic industry has been resilient.

"They are maintaining their supply chains and business relations," he told reporters here.

On the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, he said the ministry is looking into commodity-wise data to assess the impact.

He added that still 45 per cent of India's exports to the US are outside the ambit of the high tariffs.

According to the data, Gold imports surged to USD 9.6 billion during the month under review from USD 5.14 billion in September 2024. However, during the first half of this fiscal, it dipped to USD 26.51 billion from USD 29.04 billion in April-September 2024-25.

Export sectors, which recorded healthy growth during the period, include engineering, electronic goods, pharma, chemicals, gems and jewellery and rice.

However, petroleum product shipments dipped to USD 30.63 billion from USD 35.65 billion in April-September 2024-25.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.