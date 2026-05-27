India seeks proposals for fifth generation combat jets, shortlists three private players

The defence ministry has kick-started the selection process for a private sector partner to build a next-generation fighter jet under the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely considered as the nation's biggest indigenous aerospace programme.

It is learnt that the government issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.

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While Larsen and Toubro has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge has reached an understanding with BEML.

Interestingly, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been kept out of the process, sources said.

AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, is planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force.

After the three companies submit their responses to the RFP, the selection process for the project is likely to be completed in four to five months.

The selected private defence major will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, for developing the prototypes of the aircraft.

Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.

India approved a programme to build the stealth fighter jets and invited interest for the same from defence firms last year, weeks after a fierce military conflict with nuclear-armed foe Pakistan.

India has been focusing on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

The programme is critical to boost the strength of the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of mostly Russian aircraft has shrunk to below 30 squadrons in recent months, compared to the approved strength of 42.

The push aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger ambition to ramp-up local manufacturing and boost its military might to take on threats from both Pakistan and China.

Washington has pitched its advanced F-35 jet to India and Russia has countered that by offering its own fifth-generation Su-57. India has maintained a distance from both offers.

New Delhi has long relied on importing machinery and weapons for its armed forces, but a recent push by Modi has helped boost domestic manufacturing.

India's defence production hit a record high of 1.54 trillion rupees ($16.09 billion) in the financial year ended March 2025.

India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth HAL, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions, while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.

What are fifth generation combat jets

Fifth-generation combat jets are the most advanced operational fighter aircraft in the world. They are defined by an ultimate combination of low-observable stealth, supersonic cruise speeds without afterburners, highly integrated avionics, and advanced computer networks that share data across the battlefield to give pilots complete situational awareness.

They are designed with unique airframe shaping and radar-absorbent materials to minimize their Radar Cross Section (RCS). They typically feature internal weapon bays to hide missiles and bombs, preventing radar reflections.

Advanced mission computers merge data from the aircraft’s radar, electro-optical sensors, and electronic warfare suites into a single, comprehensive display for the pilot.

India currently does not operate any fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Its air combat fleet largely depends on 4th- and 4.5-generation platforms including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Dassault Rafale, HAL Tejas, MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircraft.

China already operates advanced stealth fighters and has showcased sixth-generation prototypes such as the Chengdu J-36 and Shenyang J-50, while Pakistan is expected to induct Chinese J-35A stealth fighters in the coming years.