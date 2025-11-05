MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Google settles antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games, agrees to app store reforms

In a joint filing in the federal court in San Francisco, the companies asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to consider a proposal resolving Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of illegally monopolizing how users access apps and make in-app purchases on Android devices

Reuters Published 05.11.25, 10:15 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it has reached a comprehensive U.S. court settlement with “Fortnite” video game maker Epic Games, agreeing to Android and app store reforms aimed at lowering fees, boosting competition and expanding choices for developers and consumers.

In a joint filing in the federal court in San Francisco, the companies asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to consider a proposal resolving Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of illegally monopolizing how users access apps and make in-app purchases on Android devices.

