GM recalls nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in US over engine defects

GM is recalling nearly 600,000 SUVs and trucks in the United States due to engine issues, it announced on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker is recalling 2021 through 2024 model year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles with 6.2L V8 gas engines.

It said the connecting rod and crankshaft engine components may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage or failure.

GM said it identified 12 crashes and 12 injuries in the United States that may be related to the recall issue. Dealers will inspect the engine and, if needed, repair or replace it.

Vehicles that pass inspection will be provided a higher viscosity oil, which will also require a new oil fill cap and an oil filter replacement, GM said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January opened an investigation into 877,710 GM vehicles over reports of engine failures involving vehicles with the V8 engine.

The company subsequently opened its investigation.

GM previously closed three prior investigations into the issue since 2022 based on the available safety field information.

It identified 28,102 field complaints or incidents in the United States potentially related to failure of the engine due to crankshaft, connecting rod, or engine bearing issues, including 14,332 involving allegations of loss of propulsion.