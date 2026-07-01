Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in Kolkata, south Bengal over next seven days

Persistent rain and thunderstorms are set to keep Kolkata and much of south Bengal experiencing showers over the next seven days, with heavier spells expected from July 4 as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Kolkata throughout next week. While rainfall activity may ease briefly on July 3, showers are expected to turn intense from July 4.

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Rain is likely at most places till July 8. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 50 kmph are also expected during the period.

According to the IMD, the weather may worsen after the low-pressure area forms over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3. Its influence, combined with favourable wind patterns and abundant moisture, is likely to bring widespread rainfall across south Bengal.

For Kolkata, heavy rainfall is likely at a few places on July 5. Neighbouring districts including Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas are also expected to receive heavy showers that day, while South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Met office has also predicted a heavy influence of monsoon in north Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected across all districts throughout the week. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday with the possibility of landslides in the hills. Severe lightning is also predicted.