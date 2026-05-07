Samsung crosses trillion-dollar valuation as AI chip demand boosts earnings

Samsung Electronics has become the second Asian firm — after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co — to join the select group of companies valued at over a trillion dollars, as the South Korean tech giant’s stock continues to be buoyed by the artificial intelligence boom.

The rally follows the company’s record first-quarter earnings last week. The world’s largest memory-chip maker is expected to continue to benefit from the strong prices of memory products as the global AI infrastructure builds out.

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Samsung posted 133.9 trillion won ($89.96 billion) in consolidated revenue, an all-time quarterly high, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 43 per cent.

“Samsung’s trillion-dollar market valuation symbolises that a company which has diverse businesses covering key components can catalyse and capitalise on the tech transitions directly or indirectly, and will come out as successful,” Neil Shah, research vice-president at technology market research firm Counterpoint Research, told The Telegraph.

Together with SK Hynix and TSMC, Samsung is at the heart of a wave that has made Asia a cornerstone of the global AI ecosystem. Analysts believe that Samsung’s semiconductor arm will continue to gain from the record-breaking profit as contract prices continue on an upward trajectory amid limited supply.

“For Samsung, while it is a vertically integrated systems company, it is an even larger horizontal player enabling the tech ecosystem with semiconductor foundry, memory, sensors and battery solutions, leading in many of these areas,” said Shah.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple has had “exploratory discussions” about using Intel and Samsung Electronics to produce the main processors for its devices in the US. Recent memory chip shortages have been driven by the growing number of AI data centres.

“The memory tightness will continue not only this year but through 2029 as we move from the generative AI to the agentic era, pushing memory demand even higher. This will continue to boost Samsung’s top line and bottom line to record levels. This growth outlook is what is pushing Samsung’s valuation up to all-time highs,” said Shah.

Samsung expects revenue from high-bandwidth memory products — a crucial component in AI chips — to remain strong.

The company said the memory business anticipates robust demand to be on the upswing and “is scheduled to deliver its first HBM4E samples”.