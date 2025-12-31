Hyundai Motor India to hike car prices by 0.6 per cent from January 1, 2026

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced a price hike of around 0.6 per cent across its entire model range, effective January 1, 2026, attributing the increase to higher costs of precious metals and other commodities.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will implement a weighted-average price increase of about 0.6 per cent across its portfolio due to the rise in input costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase,” it said.

Hyundai Motor India currently offers vehicles ranging from the i10 Nios hatchback to the electric SUV IONIQ 5, with prices starting at Rs 5.47 lakh and going beyond Rs 47 lakh (ex-showroom).