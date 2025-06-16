MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chennai-bound British Airways Boeing Dreamliner returns to London due to technical snag

The flight landed safely with crew and passengers disembarking as they normally would, British Airways said in a statement.

PTI Published 16.06.25, 12:05 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A Chennai-bound British Airways Boeing Dreamliner returned to London due to a technical snag on Sunday.

The flight landed safely with crew and passengers disembarking as they normally would, British Airways said in a statement.

The development comes days after an Air India Boeing Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad killing 241 passengers and crew members on board.

The airline, however, did not share other details such as the departure time of the flight, the number of passengers and crew on board and for how long the aircraft remained airborne before it returned to London.

"The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue," British Airways said.

However, as per the live flight tracking website Flightradar24.com British Airways flight BA35 was scheduled to depart at 1240 pm and had to arrive in Chennai at 3.30 am.

It departed from London Heathrow at 1.16 pm but left after a delay of over 35 minutes.

The flight BA35 operated with a Boeing 787-8 remained airborne for nearly two hours before returning to London Heathrow, according to data from Flightradar24.com.

The aircraft remained in multiple holding patterns before returning to Heathrow Airport, as per the website.

"Our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a Hydrabad-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt also made an air turnback to Frankfurt on Sunday, as per flightradar24.com.

However, the reason for its diversion back to Frankfurt was not known.

Flight LH 752 operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft departed from Frankfurt at14.29 instead of its scheduled departure time of 13.05 pm, The flight was to arrive in Hyderabad at 1.20 am, as per the website.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Boeing London
