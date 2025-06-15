MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally, as per sources

PTI Published 15.06.25, 12:03 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said here.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

