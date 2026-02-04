Alphabet eyes massive Bengaluru office expansion that could double India workforce

Alphabet Inc is planning to dramatically expand its presence in India, with the possibility of taking millions of square feet in new office space in Bengaluru, according to a Bloomberg report.

Google’s parent company has leased one office tower and purchased options on two others in Alembic City, a development in the Whitefield tech corridor, totalling 2.4 million square feet, according to people familiar with the deal. The first tower is expected to open to employees in the coming months, while construction on the remaining two is set to conclude next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Options in the real estate industry give would-be tenants the exclusive right to rent, or in some cases buy, a property at a predetermined price within a specific time frame. It’s also possible that Alphabet will not exercise the option to use the additional towers.

If it does take all of the space, the complex could accommodate as many as 20,000 additional staff, which could more than double the company’s footprint in India, said the sources. Alphabet currently employs around 14,000 people in the country, out of a global workforce of roughly 190,000.

In a response to a request for comment, Alphabet said it maintains a significant presence across several Indian cities, including Bengaluru.

“We have only leased one tower,” a spokesman said in an email, saying it totalled 650,000 square feet of office space. The person did not comment on Alphabet’s optioning two more towers and did not share its India headcount.

US President Donald Trump’s visa restrictions have made it harder to bring foreign talent to America, prompting some companies to recruit more staff overseas. India has become an increasingly important place for US companies to hire, particularly in the race to dominate artificial intelligence.

Google rivals, including OpenAI and Anthropic PBC, have recently set up shop in the country, with Anthropic appointing former Microsoft Corp executive Irina Ghose to lead its India operations in January. “India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said at the time.

This shift is fueling the growth of so-called global capability centers operated by multinational corporations across sectors, from software to finance. Many of these centres are now focused on building AI products and infrastructure. Nasscom, India’s IT industry trade group, estimates such centres will employ 2.5 million people by 2030, up from 1.9 million today.