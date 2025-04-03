Insights on 'EBUS TBNA' and 'Radial EBUS' with Dr. Debopam Chatterjee from Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata

The lungs are one of the most vital organs in the human body. Therefore, any problem in the lungs can lead to various complex diseases. Although lung diseases can be cured, delayed treatment can sometimes lead to death. However, not all lung disease treatments are readily available in many parts of Kolkata.

Recently, Dr. Debopam Chatterjee, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist at Apollo Multispecialty Hospital, Kolkata, discussed the 'EBUS TBNA' and 'Radial EBUS' procedures in an exclusive interview with Anandabazar Online.

When is the 'EBUS TBNA' procedure required?

This procedure is required to examine the lymph nodes in the lungs in depth. Additionally, when a patient shows symptoms of TB, the 'EBUS TBNA' procedure is used, apart from X-rays. This procedure is also used to detect lung cancer.

When is the 'Radial EBUS' procedure required?

Earlier, when a tumor was detected in the lungs, it was identified through CT scans or complex tests. The 'Radial EBUS' procedure has made it easier to detect lung tumors.

The 'EBUS TBNA' and 'Radial EBUS' procedures have proven to be highly effective in Interventional Pulmonology. These procedures have made it possible to easily diagnose complex lung diseases, resulting in a significant increase in patient recovery rates.

