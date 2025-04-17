MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Strategies to prevent heatstrokes beyond hydration, doctors advise comprehensive precautions

Doctors suggest that along with hydration, one must follow certain essential guidelines to stay safe in the heat.

ABP Digital Brand Studio Published 17.04.25, 10:41 AM
Representative Image

Summer has arrived, and the sun’s intensity is already soaring. Stepping outdoors for work or errands increases the risk of heat stroke, a common concern during this season. While staying hydrated is crucial, is it the only precaution to take? Doctors suggest that along with hydration, one must follow certain essential guidelines to stay safe in the heat.

In a recent conversation with Anandabazar.com, Dr. Anirban Jaiswal, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at HP Ghosh Hospital, shared important insights on this topic.

According to Dr. Jaiswal, “Individuals who regularly engage in physical activity under intense sunlight are at a higher risk of heat stroke. In its early stages, heat stroke can cause a sudden spike in body temperature, stomach upset, or even nausea. If not addressed with timely medical attention, it may lead to serious complications.”

To prevent heat stroke, follow these key precautions:

  • Avoid going out during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary.
  • Wear light-coloured and breathable clothing during summer.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or fluids.
  • Use a good-quality sunscreen lotion.
  • Adults, especially those regularly outdoors, should bathe twice a day.

