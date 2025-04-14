What is ‘Rigid Bronchoscopy’ and when is it necessary?

The lungs are one of the most vital organs in the human body. Therefore, any problem in the lungs can lead to various complex diseases, such as asthma, pneumonia, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, lung cancer, influenza, and pulmonary fibrosis. Although lung diseases can be cured, delayed treatment can sometimes lead to death. However, not all lung disease treatments are readily available in many parts of Kolkata. To address this, Apollo Multispecialty Hospital has introduced 'Rigid Bronchoscopy', a novel treatment method for lung diseases.

Recently, Dr. Arindam Mukherjee, Senior Consultant of the Interventional Pulmonology Department at Apollo Multispecialty Hospital, Kolkata, discussed the 'Rigid Bronchoscopy' procedure in an exclusive interview with Anandabazar Online.

Video Link:

Rigid Bronchoscopy | Interventional Pulmonology | Dr. Arindam Mukherjee

According to Dr. Mukherjee, "The 'Rigid Bronchoscopy' procedure is not only used for diagnostic purposes but also during surgeries in certain cases. This method is also cost-effective."

For any health related queries, contact Apollo:

Emergency No: 1066

Helpline No: 03344202122

Email ID: infokolkata@apollohospitals.com

This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Kolkata by ABP Digital Brand Studio.