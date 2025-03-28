Why is High Blood Pressure Known as the Silent Killer? Insights from Dr. Parthasarathi Banerjee of HP Ghosh Hospital

High blood pressure or ‘hypertension’ is a condition that usually shows no noticeable symptoms. That’s why, in medical terms this disease is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’. Hypertension is partly genetic. So once you cross the age of forty, it becomes crucial to monitor your blood pressure regularly.

Hypertension can arise from various causes and Dr. Parthasarathi Banerjee, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at HP Ghosh Hospital, has elaborated on this matter in detail.

Watch the video below to learn more:

Dr. Banerjee explained, "If high blood pressure is not treated properly, it can damage several organs in the body. Normally, blood pressure should be around 130/80. If it goes higher than that, it is considered hypertension. Since this condition is a silent killer, it is essential to seek medical advice immediately if any hypertension-related issues are detected."

He further added that hypertension can never be completely cured. However, by maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, high blood pressure can be kept under control to a large extent. Therefore, in the early stages, proper treatment, the right medication and leading a healthy life are crucial to managing hypertension.

