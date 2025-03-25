Timely medical treatment can save lives in severe road accidents, says Dr. Gopal Achari of HP Ghosh Hospital

In India, many people die in road accidents every minute. India accounts for 15% of the total road accidents worldwide. While some accidents are due to road-related issues, in most cases, the personal negligence of drivers brings about such dangerous situations. Reckless driving, ignoring traffic signals, driving under the influence of alcohol, and talking on the phone while driving are the primary causes of road accidents. Road accidents can cause damage to various parts of the body, including ‘brain injury’ and ‘traumatic brain injury.’

Dr. Gopal Achari, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at HP Ghosh Hospital, discussed this matter in detail with Anandabazar.com.

To learn more, watch the video below:

Understanding Brain Injury & Post-Accident Care | Dr. Gopal Achari Explains

According to Dr. Achari, "The first hour after an accident is called the 'Golden Hour.' If proper medical treatment is provided during this 'Golden Hour,' the patient can recover completely. However, if the patient frequently vomits or experiences pain in the head, it indicates a head injury. In such situations, immediate contact with a neurosurgeon is necessary."

It is important to remember that any person involved in a road accident should be taken to a multispecialty hospital, where all kinds of treatment options are available. Only with timely and proper medical care can the person injured in the road accident be restored to health.

Helpline No: 033 6634 6634

Click the link below to learn more: https://hpghoshhospital.com/

This article has been produced on behalf of HP Ghosh Hospitals by ABP Digital Brand Studio.