Understanding the Risks of Irregular Menstruation? Discussion with Dr. Sudhir Adhikari from HP Ghosh Hospital

Irregular lifestyles, hormonal imbalances, stress, excessive weight gain, or being underweight have made menstrual issues increasingly common among young women today. Some experience skipped periods in certain months, while others face excessive bleeding. This problem is particularly prevalent among women aged 18 to 35, leading to various health complications.

Dr. Sudhir Adhikari, an obstetric and gynecological specialist at HP Ghosh Hospital, spoke in detail with Anandabazar.com about menstrual irregularities.

According to Dr. Sudhir Adhikari, "In most cases, irregular menstruation is caused by ‘PCOD’ or ‘Polycystic Ovarian Disease.’ The ovaries enlarge and develop small cysts, which may have some impact on pregnancy. However, there are many misconceptions about PCOD. There's no need to panic about menstrual irregularities."

He further explains, "Many women experience severe abdominal pain during their periods. In such cases, pain relief medication can be taken under medical supervision. Instead of fearing menstrual issues, seeking timely medical advice and appropriate treatment can completely resolve the problem, ensuring no future complications in pregnancy."

