A new era of stain-free living begins with Lotus Effect Technology

Indian homes are always active and full of life, creating a growing need for interiors that are not only beautiful but also capable of withstanding stains over time. No one understands this better than Asian Paints. With decades of experience in transforming Indian homes, the country’s leading name in paints and décor now introduces its latest innovation, Apcolite All Protek powered by Lotus Effect Technology. This cutting-edge, premium interior paint offers superior stain repellency, flame Retardant, and refined aesthetics — all designed for modern living.

For over eight decades, Asian Paints has consistently set the benchmark in the industry — not just in colour, but also in technology, aesthetics, and performance. From pioneering the use of Graphene for lamination protection in Ultima Protek, to introducing Teflon-based stain resistance in Royale, the brand has introduced a series of category-first innovations that have redefined what paint can do. Apcolite All Protek, powered by the advanced Lotus Effect Technology, is the latest chapter in this journey of innovation— once again reaffirming Asian Paints’ position as the gold standard in paints and coatings.

Inspired by the natural self-cleaning ability of the lotus leaf, Lotus Effect Technology forms a protective shield that keeps away everyday household stains before they settle. From coffee and sauces to crayons, this next-generation formulation keeps walls looking spotless with minimal effort, making it the ideal solution for contemporary Indian homes that are active and full of life. The paint also offers flame-Retardant properties, a refreshing fragrance, and is available in both Matt and Shyne finishes. Backed by a 6-year performance warranty, it ensures the highest standards of durability and lasting care.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd. said, “At Asian Paints, we spend a lot of time understanding how homes are evolving, and our innovations are built around what today’s consumers truly need. Homes today are full of activity with celebrations, children, pets and everyday events that leave their mark. With Apcolite All Protek and its Lotus Effect Technology, we’ve created a solution that matches this reality. It removes the stress of keeping walls clean, thanks to its best-in-class stain repellency. It’s a step towards smarter, more effortless living, where homes stay elegant while handling everyday wear with ease.”

The launch is supported by a new ad film featuring Virat Kohli, the brand’s ambassador, who brings the product’s promise to life with charm and energy. The ad shows a playful and relatable setting, where Kohli’s beautifully designed home is tested by a mischievous child with juice, milkshakes and more. In every situation, Apcolite All Protek handles the mess with ease, stopping stains before they settle.

With this launch, Asian Paints once again sets a new standard in the super-premium interior paint category, showing that when it comes to paints and décor, the brand is not just participating in the industry but shaping its future.

Watch the new ad film featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli at the link below:

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Asian Paints by ABP Digital Brand Hub.