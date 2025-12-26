The page turners of 2025: Fiction

Flesh

By David Szalay,

Jonathan Cape

The winner of this year’s Booker Prize chronicles its protagonist’s inarticulate life with stark minimalism, showing a man shaped by impulse, chance and partial self-understanding.

The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories

By Salman Rushdie,

Hamish Hamilton

This collection of short stories

written in the shadow of age and violence shows flashes of charm and dwells on the limits

of language.

SMall Boat

By Vincent Delecroix,

Simon & Schuster

A border officer’s cool, unaffected voice exposes bureaucratic indifference, drowned migrants, and the unsettling complicity created when tragedy becomes routine.

The City and its Uncertain Walls

By Haruki Murakami,

Harvill Secker

Drifting through familiar motifs of shadows, longing and middle-aged self-scrutiny, this work is wrapped in a cool, opaque style that soothes more than it surprises.

Memories of Distant Mountains

By Orhan Pamuk,

Hamish Hamilton

These illustrated diaries mix vivid art with scattered reflections, raising questions about publishing the personal while offering insights into Orhan Pamuk’s literary and political preoccupations.

Dream Count

By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie,

Fourth Estate

The novel features four women navigating loss, love, corruption, and betrayal across Nigeria and America, revealing tangled bonds, fraught politics, and persistent gendered injustices.

Theft

By Abdulrazak Gurnah,

Bloomsbury

Tracking intertwined lives in postcolonial Zanzibar, Theft reveals endurance, inequality, shifting power, and the quiet resilience of those deemed insignificant.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

By Kiran Desai,

Hamish Hamilton

A sprawling tale that follows Sonia and Sunny through isolation, fractured families, abusive entanglements, and fragile reconnection, creating a haunting study of loneliness.

Notes to John

By Joan Didion,

Fourth Estate

Culled from unpublished therapy notes, the book dwells on self-analysis, troubled motherhood, intrusive psychiatry, and the unresolved question of whether such intimate material should have been made public.

What We Can Know

By Ian McEwan,

Jonathan Cape

The hunt for a vanished poem inside a drowned futuristic Britain blends obsession, memory, fractured relationships, and a quiet dread that loneliness is the final human constant.

Mudritha

By Jissa Jose,

HarperPerennial

An enigmatic woman’s disappearance becomes a lens to study female agency, quiet rebellion, and the unsettling freedom found in stepping beyond society’s expectations.

Endling

By Maria Reva,

Virago

When a snail-obsessed recluse joins two sisters on a chaotic mission shadowed by war, reality bends, genres shift and themes of extinction, displacement, and absurd hope intertwine.

Odyssey

By Stephen Fry,

Michael Joseph

Stephen Fry takes a sweeping

look at Greece’s homecoming tales, mixing bold reinterpretation with witty footnotes that brim

with curiosity.

Flashlight

By Susan Choi,

Jonathan Cape

Across seven decades, a family is shaped by exile, illness, and a father’s unexplained disappearance in a carefully detailed narrative.

The Greatest Game

By Stephen Alter,

Aleph

In 1947’s charged landscape, Rudyard Kipling’s Kim returns to navigate riots, espionage, loss and longing with remarkable agility, giving a beloved character a graceful second life.

On the Calculation of Volume (I)

By Solvej Balle,

Faber & Faber

Time halts on a single November day, forcing one woman to

relive her relationship in countless loops where jealousy, desire,

and temporal ruptures sharpen into a compact reflection on

love’s limits.

Alice Sees Ghosts

By Daisy Rockwell,

Bloomsbury

Guided by a gentle ghost,

a young woman who inherits

a collapsing New England house unearths long-buried family

secrets while healing old wounds, blending psychological realism with a light touch of the

uncanny.

We Do Not Part

By Han Kang,

Hamish Hamilton

Grief, memory, and the strange pull of wonder converge as a despairing writer is summoned by a friend’s crisis, leading to a work that is a profound exploration of the fragile endurance of life.