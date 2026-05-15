Her exile within

Book name- SOPHIE, STANDING THERE

Author- Meg Mason

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Published by: Bloomsbury, Price- Rs 699

The Cambridge Dictionary had named ‘parasocial’ as its Word of the Year in 2025, defining it as a one-sided emotional connection that people feel between themselves and a famous person they do not know. Sophie, Standing There deals with one such parasocial relationship where the author places her protagonist in a life that feels — to her — like a familiar room in a foreign city. A place where everything is completely fine — a dream job, supportive family and friends: yet she is lonely and she cannot pin-point the reason for it.

In such a setting, 37-year-old Sophie Pattinson rediscovers an author she read in her 20s and connects to the words in a way that she finds herself in them (“She read on and it hurt in the exact way Sophie needed it to.”). The words did not feel like something from outside; rather, they were from within — “Her own longing, her untold pain.”

Sophie, Standing There explores the layers of longing that mirror the deep, quiet ache of a life spent searching for a home that always feels just out of reach — a displacement where the only constant is the act of looking itself. Elizabeth Bishop, the American poet, wrote, “All my life I have lived and behaved very much like the sandpiper — just running down the edges of different countries and continents, ‘looking for something’.” The “something” that Bishop refers to is what Sophie is looking for as well. Mason treats this longing as a quiet, steady erosion of the self wherein the exhaustion of appearing ‘fine’ leaves Sophie feeling like an invisible ghost in her own life. Her heartache is an internal exile that only finds a home in the sentences of a stranger.

However, the pace of the novel is a bit slow: it meanders through Sophie’s inner life for the first hundred or so pages before it truly begins to take shape.